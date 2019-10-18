Former Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police told the media that a preliminary investigation has been launched into the case and that the hunt to nab the accused is underway.
Former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, was shot dead in Lucknow on October 18.
The current leader of the Hindu Samaj Party was rushed to the trauma centre after he was severely injured, but he died during treatment, police told reporters.
According to reports, the assault occurred near Tiwari’s residence in Khurshid Bagh and the assailants were allegedly known to the victim.
The assailants reportedly donned saffron clothes and walked into Tiwari's office on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. Then they opened the box, took out their firearms, sprayed Tiwari with bullets and fled.
Tiwari had floated the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. He had earlier served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.Tiwari had made highly controversial remarks involving Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him, News 18 has reported. Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had revoked the NSA against him.
