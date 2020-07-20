App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Former head priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams succumbs to COVID-19

Srinivasamurthy Dikshitulu, the former Pradhana Archaka of TTD, succumbed to the virus in the wee hours today, the official told PTI.

The former head priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, died due to coronavirus at a COVID care facility here on Monday, a hospital official said.

He was 73.

He had served the TTD for more than three decades.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

