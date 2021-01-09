MARKET NEWS

Former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki passes away at 93

Madhavsinh Solanki also served as India’s External Affairs Minister from between 1991 and 1992 and was a two-term Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Madhavsinh Solanki (Image: Twitter/@iyctripura)

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki passed away in Gandhinagar on January 9. He was 93 years old.

Solanki also served as India’s External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992 and was a two-term Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

He was credited with floating the idea of an alliance of Kshitriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim casts and communities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

He was the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat before Narendra Modi became the CM.

“Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had,” PM Modi said in another tweet.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds," Congress’ Gujarat unit chief Amit Chavda said in a Hindi tweet.

Solanki’s eldest son Bharatsinh Solanki was also a former union minister.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India
first published: Jan 9, 2021 10:44 am

