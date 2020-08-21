172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-finance-secretary-rajiv-kumar-appointed-new-election-commissioner-5740431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 10:54 PM IST

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed new Election Commissioner

Kumar has been credited with bringing in key reforms in banking and bureaucracy during his stints in the finance ministry and the Ministry of Personnel.

Moneycontrol News

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed the Election Commissioner, a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice said.

He will replace Ashok Lavasa, who had resigned from the post on August 18. 

Kumar has been credited with bringing in key reforms in India's banking and bureaucracy during his stints in the finance ministry and the Ministry of Personnel.

During his two-and-a-half year stint as Financial Services Secretary, several policy decisions, including a massive Rs 3 lakh crore recapitalisation of banks, was undertaken. Before joining the finance ministry, Kumar was the Establishment Officer (EO) in the Personnel Ministry.

He played a key role in bringing in a 360 degree appraisal system for promotion and empanelment of senior bureaucrats during his stint in the Personnel Ministry, according to reports.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

