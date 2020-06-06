Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah dies in Goa

Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah died in Goa on Friday, Goa Police said. He was 87.

Marwah was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was a former governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram.



We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm pic.twitter.com/fBn5QnRSr7

— DGP_Goa (@DGP_Goa) June 5, 2020

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm,” the Goa DGP's official Twitter handle said.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi expressed shock at Marwah's death.



I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women’s Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC

— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) June 5, 2020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC," he tweeted.