Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wishes for speedy resolution of farmers' issues, says saddened by father Yograj Singh's statement

Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on his 39th birthday, posted on social media that rather than celebrating his birthday, he wished and prayed for a speedy resolution of the ongoing conflict between the farmers and the government.

He also said that he is saddened by his father's Yograj Singh remarks in backing the sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award and clarified that his ideologies are not the same as his father.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various areas on Delhi’s borders for the last 16 days and demanding that the legislations be withdrawn.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On his Twitter handle Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government".

He further added, "I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner."

His statement comes after his father on December 7 urged the government to listen to the farmers demands and also backed the sportspersons who were returning their prestigious awards in to show their support.

"Farmers are demanding the right thing, the government should listen to them. It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award," Yuvraj Singh father Yograj Singh had said.

Earlier, boxer Vijender Singh who joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on December 5 said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

Several former sportspersons from Punjab including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees left for Delhi to return their awards in support of the farmers' protest against the Centre's three agriculture reform laws.

The winners of the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir also returned their awards to show support for farmers.

Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India won its maiden Olympic medal in the sport, Padma Shri boxer Kaur Singh and Arjuna awardee boxer Jaipal Singh had announced that they would return their awards