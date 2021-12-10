Former cricketer Vinod Kambli loses over Rs 1 lakh to KYC update fraud

Image: Twitter/@vinodkambli349

An FIR has been registered at Bandra Police Station against an unidentified person, based on a complaint by former cricketer Vinod Kambli of being duped of Rs 1,13,998 on the pretext of KYC update, news agency ANI has reported.

Kambli was duped after a man posing as the representative of a well-known bank called him and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account fraudulently some time later.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and provisions of Information Technology Act was registered on December 7.

The caller made Kambli install the AnyDesk application on his mobile phone from Google Play Store for updating his KYC documents. After the application’s access code was shared with the accused, it enabled the latter to observe all activities of his phone.

Speaking to TOI Kambli said, “This is unfortunate that fraud crimes are on the rise. We have been refunded the money , but in many cases, most people are not able to trace such scammers and fraud. I am really happy with the support of extended from the cybercrime branch and am completely supporting them for further investigations to put a stop to such crimes and create awareness."

He further said that he got in touch with his CA, bank officials and the police as soon as he realised that these callers are not authentic.

After Kambli downloaded the app, the fraudster got remote access to his phone and was able to view his bank details and one-time password. Even as the call was on, money was transferred out of his account, the daily reported citing the police officer.

