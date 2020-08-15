172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-cricketer-chetan-chauhan-suffers-kidney-failure-put-on-ventilator-5709511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan suffers kidney failure, put on ventilator

Chauhan is one of the few former international cricketers who have contracted coronavirus

Moneycontrol News

After testing positive for Covid-19 in July, former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has seen his health deteriorate due to the deadly disease, CricketNext reported.

The former India opener has suffered from kidney failure and is put on a ventilator at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Chauhan had not yet recovered from coronavirus when he developed a blood and kidney infection on August 14, which is when the doctors made the decision to put him on life support, the report said.

Close

The former cricketer is also a member of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan was first admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow when he tested positive for the virus last month, but was later shifted to Medanta.

related news

Chauhan is one of the few former international cricketers who have contracted the virus. The 72-year-old's family members had also undergone COVID-19 tests in July, and were put under home quarantine, India today reported. 

After his debut in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership, and the duo scored over 3,000 Test runs.

 

 

 
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Chetan Chauhan #cricket #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.