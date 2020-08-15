Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan suffers kidney failure, put on ventilator

After testing positive for Covid-19 in July, former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has seen his health deteriorate due to the deadly disease, CricketNext reported.

The former India opener has suffered from kidney failure and is put on a ventilator at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Chauhan had not yet recovered from coronavirus when he developed a blood and kidney infection on August 14, which is when the doctors made the decision to put him on life support, the report said.

The former cricketer is also a member of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan was first admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow when he tested positive for the virus last month, but was later shifted to Medanta.

Chauhan is one of the few former international cricketers who have contracted the virus. The 72-year-old's family members had also undergone COVID-19 tests in July, and were put under home quarantine, India today reported.

After his debut in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership, and the duo scored over 3,000 Test runs.