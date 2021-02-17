MARKET NEWS

Former Congress MP Satish Sharma passes away in Goa

Sharma's demise is a huge loss to the Congress family, party veteran PL Punia said. He served as a former Union minister, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from both Raebareli and Amethi constituencies.

Moneycontrol Contributor
February 17, 2021 / 11:18 PM IST
File image of Satish Sharma tweeted by Congress leader PL Punia

Former Congress MP Captain Satish Sharma died on February 18 in Goa, the party confirmed in a statement. The 73-year-old deceased was active in politics for a period stretching to over three decades.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt Satish Sharma, former Union Minister. Capt Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's communication department head.

Sharma's ascent in the Congress dates back to the early 1980s'. He was considered as a close aide of late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was sent to the Lok Sabha from the Amethi and Raebareli constituencies - both strongholds of the Gandhi family.

Sharma also went on to become a Union minister in the Narsimha Rao government. He headed the Ministry of Petroleum between 1993 to 1996.

"The news of demise of former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma is sad for the Congress family. May God give peace to the departed soul," senior party leader PL Punia said, as he shared the news on Twitter.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also condoled the demise. "Sad that Captain Satish Sharma departed. Long standing colleague in the Rajya Sabha, he was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that I chaired for many years. Deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted.
TAGS: #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Randeep Singh Surjewala #Satish Sharma
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:48 pm

