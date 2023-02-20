English
    Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO

    Parameshwaran Iyer, the current CEO of Niti Aayog, has been appointed as Executive Director of World Bank for a period of two years.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    (FILE PHOTO) BVR Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, and was sent on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018.

    NITI Aayog chief executive officer Parameswaran Iyer is on his way out of the think-tank as the former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed by the ACC as the new CEO. Iyer will now move to the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, USA, as executive director.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on February 20 approved the new roles for the bureaucrats.

    Iyer’s appointment will be for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

    He spent less than eight months at NITI Aayog and took over as its CEO on July 1, 2022. He is a civil servant and led the government’s swachh bharat mission in 2014. He had taken voluntary retirement In 2009 and joined the World Bank in its water and sanitation initiatives.

    Meanwhile, Subrahmanyam is a 1988 batch IAS officer, who retired as the Commerce Secretary on September 30, 2022.

