you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah passes away

Veteran Congress leader Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he fell ill in the morning

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
K Rosaiah also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011, to August 30, 2016. (File image: Wikimedia Commons)

Former Chief Minister of the unified state of Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of December 4 at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Veteran Congress leader Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital in the city after he fell ill in the morning, reported news agency PTI citing party sources. He also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011, to August 30, 2016.

Rosaiah's political journey began in 1968 as a member of legislative council. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 3 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, till November 25. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah, an official release said.

Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity. The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Several Congress leaders including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy shared their condolences. Reddy, in a statement, said Rosaiah has the record of tabling state budget for 15 times as Finance Minister of the undivided AP.
Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Congress #Current Affairs #India #K Rosaiah #Politics
first published: Dec 4, 2021 11:30 am

