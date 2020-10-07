Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide in Shimla residence

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar on October 7 allegedly died by suicide, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu confirmed. Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla.

Media reports claimed that he was suffering from depression for some time. Kumar left behind a suicide note, DD News reported.

The 69-year-old retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre had served the state as DGP between 2006 and 2008 before being appointed Director of the CBI for a two-year period. Ashwani had previously served as Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014.

Hailing from one of Himachal Pradesh’s backward districts Sirmaur, Kumar had even served as Governor of Manipur. On his return to the state the former IPS officer accepted the position of Chancellor at APG Goyal Shimla University. However, he quit the post in 2018.