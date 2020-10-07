172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-cbi-director-ashwani-kumar-dies-by-suicide-in-shimla-residence-5935531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide in Shimla residence

Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla. Media reports claimed that he was suffering from depression for some time

Moneycontrol News

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar on October 7 allegedly died by suicide, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu confirmed. Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla.

Media reports claimed that he was suffering from depression for some time. Kumar left behind a suicide note, DD News reported.

The 69-year-old retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre had served the state as DGP between 2006 and 2008 before being appointed Director of the CBI for a two-year period. Ashwani had previously served as Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014.

Close

Hailing from one of Himachal Pradesh’s backward districts Sirmaur, Kumar had even served as Governor of Manipur. On his return to the state the former IPS officer accepted the position of Chancellor at APG Goyal Shimla University. However, he quit the post in 2018.

Kumar was in-charge of CBI while it probed the infamous Arushi Talwar murder case. After being appointed as the director for the central probing agency, Kumar set up a second team that contradicted the first, which indicated that the parents killed Aarushi after finding her with Hemraj.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #Arushi Talwar murder case #Ashwani Kumar #Ashwani Kumar dies #CBI #Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.