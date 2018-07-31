Former Bombay HC chief justice Manjula Chellur appointed APTEL head

Former chief justice of the Bombay High Court Manjula Chellur was today appointed as chairperson, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), according to an official order.

She has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.

Chellur took charge as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court on August 22, 2016. She retired in December last year.

She was the second woman judge to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, the first being Justice Sujata Manohar.