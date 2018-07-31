App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Bombay HC chief justice Manjula Chellur appointed APTEL head

She has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, the official order said.

PTI
Former chief justice of the Bombay High Court Manjula Chellur was today appointed as chairperson, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), according to an official order.

She has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.

Chellur took charge as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court on August 22, 2016. She retired in December last year.

She was the second woman judge to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, the first being Justice Sujata Manohar.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

