Former BJP MP Chandan Mitra, 4 Cong MLAs join TMC

Former Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, Chandan Mitra, and four Congress MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly joined the ruling TMC in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Congress MLAs who joined the TMC are Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman.

Mitra had resigned from the BJP a few days ago.

All of them joined the TMC at its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.