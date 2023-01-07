 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Assam minister Nazrul Islam dies at 73

Jan 07, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Former Assam minister and senior Congress leader Nazrul Islam died at a hospital here on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

He was 73, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The three-time minister and five-term legislator was admitted to the hospital on Friday after his oxygen level dropped alarmingly and he breathed his last in the afternoon, sources at the medical establishment said.

He was a minister for three terms from 2002 to 2016 in the cabinet of former chief minister, late Tarun Gogoi.

Islam represented Laharighat assembly constituency in Morigaon district for five terms from 1996, while his son Dr Asif Mohammed Nazar won the seat on the Congress ticket in 2021.

He was a physician before joining politics and had completed his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.