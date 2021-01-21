Former AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to ICU at Victoria Hospital

File image: VK Sasikala (PTI)

Former AIADMK leader and close aide of the late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala on January 21 tested positive for COVID-19 on January 21.

The leader was rushed to Bowring hospital on January 20 after complaining of fever and breathlessness. Later on January 21, she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to a PTI report, the expelled AIADMK leader was getting treated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital. But later was rushed to the government hospital.

VK Sasikala has been in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment.

She has also been probed for her alleged involvement in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death.

She is all set to be released from jail on January 27 after paying Rs 10 crore fine. Interestingly her release comes just a few months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. There's a good chance that the leader can sway the election results if she still manages to garner some of the influence she had before going to jail.