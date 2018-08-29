Former AAP leader Ashutosh says he was asked to use his surname to win votes

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh said the party had used his caste surname, even after he protested, during his introduction to party workers as a candidate for 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

His statement gains significance after senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena dropped her last name from all official records, which was given to her by her Leftist parents as a combination of stalwarts Marx and Lenin.



In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste, surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as LOKSABHA candidate in 2014 my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest. Later I was told - सर आप जीतोगे कैसे, आपकी जाति के यहाँ काफी वोट हैं ।

Ashutosh in a tweet said AAP expected him to win votes of people who belonged to his caste. He has never used his surname all through his journalistic career of 23 years.

After his tweet caused a stir online and on news channels, Ashutosh wrote again that this should not be taken as an attack on AAP and that his message had been grossly manipulated. “I am not a member of the anti-AAP brigade,” he said.



My tweet is misunderstood by TV HAWKS. I am no longer with AAP, not constrained by party discipline and free to express my views. It will be wrong to attribute my words as attack on AAP. It will be gross manipulation of media freedom. Spare me. I not member of anti-AAP BRIGADE. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 29, 2018



Surname politics

Reports suggested that the party had forced Atishi to drop her last name because it was too ‘Christian sounding’. An AAP leader reportedly said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started spreading rumours about Atishi and her religion even though she is originally from a Punjabi Rajput family.

The party has refuted claims that her surname was dropped to avoid attacks from the BJP during election campaigning.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at the party, saying this shows the reality of Indian electoral politics. “To get elected, one cannot have a name which sounds Christian/Muslim. This is why we have only four percent Muslims in Lok Sabha,” he said.



A progressive politician like @AtishiAAP who DOES NOT use her caste name 'Singh' to ask for votes, is being targeted for using only Atishi without 'Marlena'

Our discourse is around education and healthcare, not on identities of caste and religion. — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) August 28, 2018

AAP leader Akshay Marathe has denied that the party has forced Atishi to drop her surname. He said the party functions on discourse about education and healthcare, not identities of caste and religion.