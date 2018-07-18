App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Formalin scare: Goa bans fish import till July-end

The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said.

Representative Image
The Goa government today banned the import of fish from outside the state till the end of this month, in view of the scare of formalin being found in it. "Instructions would be issued at Goa's borders not to allow fish-laden trucks from outside the state," Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters here.

The move comes after the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had earlier confirmed the presence of the organic compound in fish imported from other states.

The agency, however, had later said the toxic chemical -- used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries -- was "on par" with its naturally-occurring levels in the sampled fishes and there was no added amount of it.

The chief minister said the ban, imposed under the Food and Drugs Administration Act, would eliminate all fears of the presence of formalin content in fish.

"Local fish is available in enough quantity for consumption. The ban on fishing will be lifted on August 1. There will be no issue after that," he said, directing regular checks of fruits and vegetables.

If any preservatives were found in food items, they would also be banned, he added.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India

