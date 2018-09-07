Formalin detected in fishes sold in Mizoram

Formalin, a harmful preservative that can lead to cancer, was detected in fishes sold at the main market in southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai town, Fisheries Department officials said.

Joint Director of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), department of Health Lalsawma said that they learned about the presence of formalin in the fishes in Lawngtlai through social media and had not been informed about the findings officially.

Earlier, the state Forensic Science Laboratory officials had detected formalin in the fishes sold in Aizawl market in July while the FDA, which later tested several samples, failed to find any traces of the chemical.

Sale of fish had picked up again in Aizawl markets after the findings of the FDA proved inconclusive.