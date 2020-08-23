Form political party, move to Kerala, leave country: Zakir Naik’s survival guide for Indian Muslims amid ‘suppression’

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has called on Indian Muslims to unite and form a party exclusively for Muslims.

The controversial preacher said there was an “onslaught on Muslim minorities in India” over the last four-six years and noted that Indian Muslims were divided along sectarian lines “fighting and criticising each other.” He further said the community lacked political leadership, adding that the division was splitting Muslim votes.

In a video message uploaded to his official Facebook page on August 21, Naik was answering a follower’s question on how Indian Muslims should respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s "harassment and oppression”.

He repeated his contested claim of the Indian government “suppressing” the number of Muslims in the country and said: “Muslims should make another party exclusively for Muslims … and join hands with other political parties that are not fascist or communal.”

Citing the example of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who liked Islam but chose Buddhism as the former did not accept him, Naik suggested the new party should join forces with dalits as “dalits are not Hindus” and their political alliance “would represent nearly 600 million people.”

Commenting on lynching and attacks, Naik says Indian Muslims should do Hijira (flight to avoid religious persecution) if they cannot practise their faith, but added he does not expect all to flee.

He further called Kerala as “the best state” he could think of to flee to as followers of all three major religions—Hindus, Muslims and Christians— accounted for about one-third of the population each, in the southern state. "The people of Kerala are not communal in nature ... live harmoniously (and) there is no friction between different religions,” he argued.

In a jibe to the ruling party, he added that “this government doesn't have much hold in the state of Kerala.” He also named Bombay (Mumbai) and Hyderabad as other options.