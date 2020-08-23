172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|form-political-party-move-to-kerala-leave-country-zakir-naiks-survival-guide-for-indian-muslims-amid-suppression-5743691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Form political party, move to Kerala, leave country: Zakir Naik’s survival guide for Indian Muslims amid ‘suppression’

He further said the community lacked political leadership, adding that the division was splitting Muslim votes

Moneycontrol News

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has called on Indian Muslims to unite and form a party exclusively for Muslims.

The controversial preacher said there was an “onslaught on Muslim minorities in India” over the last four-six years and noted that Indian Muslims were divided along sectarian lines “fighting and criticising each other.” He further said the community lacked political leadership, adding that the division was splitting Muslim votes.

In a video message uploaded to his official Facebook page on August 21, Naik was answering a follower’s question on how Indian Muslims should respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s "harassment and oppression”.

Close

He repeated his contested claim of the Indian government “suppressing” the number of Muslims in the country and said: “Muslims should make another party exclusively for Muslims … and join hands with other political parties that are not fascist or communal.”

related news

Citing the example of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who liked Islam but chose Buddhism as the former did not accept him, Naik suggested the new party should join forces with dalits as “dalits are not Hindus” and their political alliance “would represent nearly 600 million people.”

Commenting on lynching and attacks, Naik says Indian Muslims should do Hijira (flight to avoid religious persecution) if they cannot practise their faith, but added he does not expect all to flee.

He further called Kerala as “the best state” he could think of to flee to as followers of all three major religions—Hindus, Muslims and Christians— accounted for about one-third of the population each, in the southern state. "The people of Kerala are not communal in nature ... live harmoniously (and) there is no friction between different religions,” he argued.

In a jibe to the ruling party, he added that “this government doesn't have much hold in the state of Kerala.” He also named Bombay (Mumbai) and Hyderabad as other options.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #India #Muslims #Politics #Zakir Naik

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.