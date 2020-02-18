Forged order: Bombay HC asks for probe, criminal proceedings

Taking serious note of a complaint of a forged order copy, the Bombay High Court has called for an internal inquiry as well as initiation of criminal proceedings against the unknown accused persons.

Justice G S Patel was hearing a complaint filed by two advocates claiming a document was purportedly being circulated as an order passed by the judge in December 2019.

According to the complaint, the purpose of the forged order copy was to create rights in favour of a person and seek heir to two bank deposits.

"The entire document is a forgery. There is no such document," Justice Patel said after perusing the complaint and the purportedly forged order copy.

"The entire formatting of the documents, including the fonts, the line spacing and so on is not in the manner in which I pass my orders," Justice Patel said in his order passed on February 15.

"There is no footer of the date and page number which is my invariable practice for the last several years," the judge added in the order.

The court further noted that the order copy was dated December 1, 2019 which happened to be a Sunday.

"There are other glaring indicators of this document being fabricated and forged," the court said.

The court directed the banks to freeze the accounts immediately.

It also asked the HC Registrar to obtain necessary administrative directions from the HC Chief Justice for further follow-up on the issue.

It also directed the Registrar, Legal and Research, to initiate appropriate proceedings before a magistrate against the unknown persons who have forged the order.