India's forex reserves rise by $204 million to $532.87 billion

India's forex exchange reserves rose for the first time in over two months by $204 million to $532.867 billion for the week ending October 7, according to the weekly statistical supplement data showed on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website. This is despite the intervention by the central bank to lift the rupee from falling.

This rise can be attributed to an increase in gold and SDRs reserves. Gold reserves rose by $1.35 billion to $38.955 billion and SDRs rose by $155 million to $17.582 billion. However, Foreign Currency Assets fell by $1.31 billion to $471.496 billion as on October 7, 2022.

In an effort to rescue the rupee from falling further the RBI has intervened market heavily leading to a fall in foreign currency assets. Today, the rupee settled at 82.35 against the US dollar. In the reporting week, the rupee had weakened past the 82 mark against the dollar for the first time on October 7 due to multiple factors such as the rising dollar index, surge in crude oil prices, and headwinds from global economies, among others.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of $1.311 billion to $471.496 billion during the week ended October 7, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The rise in the overall reserves for the week ended October 7 was on account of a sizable increase in the value of the gold holdings, which rose from $1.35 billion to $38.955 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $155 million to $17.582 billion, the apex bank said. The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $10 million to $4.836 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(With inputs from PTI)