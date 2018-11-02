App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves down by $1.444 bn to $392.078 bn

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $942 million to $393.523 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Continuing its decline, the country's foreign exchange reserves slumped by $1.444 billion to $392.078 billion in the week to October 26 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $942 million to $393.523 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves, fell by $1.426 billion to $367.350 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in US dollars, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, the forex kitty has been on a slide and is now down by over $31 billion.

Gold reserves remained unchanged for the second consecutive week at $20.522 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was down by $7 million to $1.458 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $11.6 million to $2.447 billion, the apex bank said.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.