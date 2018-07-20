App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves continue to fall; down $734.5 mn to $405.07 bn

The forex kitty had declined $248.20 million to $405.81 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined $734.5 million to $405.075 billion for the week ended July 13, Reserve Bank data showed today.

The forex kitty had declined $248.20 million to $405.81 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

In the week under review, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, declined $789.1 million to $380 billion, the RBI data showed.

Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $75.4 million to $21.115 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $7.8 million to $1.481 billion, while India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $13 million to $2.476 billion.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Current Affais #India #markets

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.