you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Landmines are planted by the security forces to prevent infiltration from across the border.

PTI
representative image
representative image

A fire that engulfed a large forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered several landmine blasts on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to the side of the border in the Balakote sector, resulting in mine blasts early Friday, they said.

Landmines are planted by the security forces to prevent infiltration from across the border.

However, there was no loss of life or damage to any forward defence locations in the fire, the officials said.

They said the fire was brought under control by the personnel of the Forest Department and the Army

First Published on May 29, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir

