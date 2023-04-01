 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forest amendment bill: Bhupender Yadav says Congress creating doubts in minds of people

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Saturday slammed the Congress for protesting the decision to forward the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a joint committee, saying it is involved in a ”nefarious project” to create doubts in people’s minds about all democratic institutions and processes.

The environment minister also tweeted a short video listing bills that he claimed were referred to joint committees during the Congress rule.”Jairam Ramesh says referring the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill to a Joint Committee is ’devaluation and denigration’ of processes.

Will serve him well to take a hard look at how many Bills introduced in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha were sent by Cong govts to the Joint Committee (sic),” Yadav tweeted.

”The Congress is involved in a nefarious project to create doubts in the minds of people regarding all democratic institutions and democratic processes. They are doing this in India and also on foreign soil. This is a dangerous trend and must stop,” he said, in an apparent reference to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s lecture last month at the UK’s Cambridge University that stoked a controversy.