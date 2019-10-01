App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreigners to be barred from running Goa nightlife businesses

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the policy will be framed soon in consultation with chief minister Pramod Sawant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government will enact a night tourism policy to ensure foreign nationals are not given bar licences or permissions to operate businesses that comprise the state's fabled nightlife.

In a press statement, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the policy will be framed soon in consultation with chief minister Pramod Sawant.

"No foreigner will be given bar licences or be allowed to operate in the nightlife industry. Illegal activities like drugs and flesh trade in night clubs will not be tolerated," he said.

Close

The 2019-20 tourism season in Goa is set to begin on October 4 with the arrival of a charter flight from Russia.

The Royal flight from Moscow will have 224 passengers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.