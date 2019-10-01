Foreigners to be barred from running Goa nightlife businesses

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the policy will be framed soon in consultation with chief minister Pramod Sawant.
The Goa government will enact a night tourism policy to ensure foreign nationals are not given bar licences or permissions to operate businesses that comprise the state's fabled nightlife.
In a press statement, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the policy will be framed soon in consultation with chief minister Pramod Sawant.
"No foreigner will be given bar licences or be allowed to operate in the nightlife industry. Illegal activities like drugs and flesh trade in night clubs will not be tolerated," he said.
The 2019-20 tourism season in Goa is set to begin on October 4 with the arrival of a charter flight from Russia.The Royal flight from Moscow will have 224 passengers.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.