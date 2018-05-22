App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign tourist arrivals register over 4% growth in April 2018

Over seven lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in April 2018, registering a growth of 4.4 percent over last year, the Tourism Ministry said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over seven lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in April 2018, registering a growth of 4.4 percent over last year, the Tourism Ministry said today. The ministry compiles monthly Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and FTAs on e- Tourist Visa on the basis of information received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

"FTAs in April 2018 were 7,49,477 as compared to 7,17,899 in April 2017, registering a growth of 4.4 percent," a statement released by the ministry said.

FTAs during January-April 2018 were 38,76,021 as compared to 34,98,969 in the same period last year, registering a growth of 10.8 percent.

The percentage share of FTAs during April 2018 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (24.32 percent) followed by the USA (11.21 percent), the UK (9.14 percent), Sri Lanka (3.48 percent), Australia (3.33 percent) and Malaysia (3.06 percent).

related news

The percentage share of FTAs in India during April 2018 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (28.75 percent) followed by Mumbai Airport (14.46 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (11.40 percent) and Chennai Airport (7.44 percent).

In April this year, a total of 1,57,094 tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 1,14,469 during the month of April, 2017, registering a growth of 37.2 percent. "During January-April 2018, a total of 9,18,792 tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 5,81,783 during January-April 2017, registering a growth of 57.9 percent," the statement said.

Most e-Tourist Visa during this period was availed from the UK (16.3 percent), followed by the USA (11.0 percent), China (5.8 percent), Australia (5.5 percent), France (5.3 percent) and Thailand (4.3 percent). The top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during April 2018 were from New Delhi Airport (46.2 percent), Mumbai Airport (17.4 percent), Bengaluru Airport (6.8 percent), Chennai Airport (6.1 percent), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (4.5 percent) and Kochi Seaport (4.4 percent).

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.