Foreign tourist arrivals register over 4% growth in April 2018

Over seven lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in April 2018, registering a growth of 4.4 percent over last year, the Tourism Ministry said today. The ministry compiles monthly Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and FTAs on e- Tourist Visa on the basis of information received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

"FTAs in April 2018 were 7,49,477 as compared to 7,17,899 in April 2017, registering a growth of 4.4 percent," a statement released by the ministry said.

FTAs during January-April 2018 were 38,76,021 as compared to 34,98,969 in the same period last year, registering a growth of 10.8 percent.

The percentage share of FTAs during April 2018 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (24.32 percent) followed by the USA (11.21 percent), the UK (9.14 percent), Sri Lanka (3.48 percent), Australia (3.33 percent) and Malaysia (3.06 percent).

The percentage share of FTAs in India during April 2018 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (28.75 percent) followed by Mumbai Airport (14.46 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (11.40 percent) and Chennai Airport (7.44 percent).

In April this year, a total of 1,57,094 tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 1,14,469 during the month of April, 2017, registering a growth of 37.2 percent. "During January-April 2018, a total of 9,18,792 tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 5,81,783 during January-April 2017, registering a growth of 57.9 percent," the statement said.

Most e-Tourist Visa during this period was availed from the UK (16.3 percent), followed by the USA (11.0 percent), China (5.8 percent), Australia (5.5 percent), France (5.3 percent) and Thailand (4.3 percent). The top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during April 2018 were from New Delhi Airport (46.2 percent), Mumbai Airport (17.4 percent), Bengaluru Airport (6.8 percent), Chennai Airport (6.1 percent), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (4.5 percent) and Kochi Seaport (4.4 percent).