Foreign tourist arrivals register 13% growth in March this year

Foreign tourist arrivals in India registered a growth of more than 13 percent in March 2018 over the same period last year, a Tourism Ministry statement said today.

The Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) during January-March this were 31.27 lakh as compared to 28.45 lakh in the same period last year, registering a growth of 9.9 percent, it said.

"FTAs in March 2018 were 10.26 lakh as compared to 9.05 lakh in March 2017, registering a growth of 13.4 percent," the statement said.

The ministry compiles monthly FTAs and FTAs on e-Tourist Visa on the basis of information received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

According to the data provided by the ministry, most tourists who arrived in India during March 2018 came from Bangladesh (19.59 percent), followed by the UK (11.56 percent), the USA (10.79 percent), Russian Federation (3.89 percent) and Sri Lanka (3.72 percent).

Most tourists came via the Delhi Airport (30.68 percent) followed by Mumbai Airport (14.31 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (9.12 percent), Chennai Airport (6.53 percent), Goa Airport (4.87 percent), Bengaluru Airport (4.73 percent).

During the month of March this year, a total of 2.46 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 1.46 lakh during the same month last year, registering a growth of 68.8 percent.

During January-March 2018, a total of 7.62 lakh tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 4.67 lakh during January-March 2017, registering a growth of 63.0 percent.

The percentage share of top 15 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa were highest from the UK (19.6 percent) followed by the USA (9.8 percent), Russian Federation (6 percent), France (5.5 percent), China (5.3 percent) and Germany (5.3 percent).