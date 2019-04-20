App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to visit China for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale starts his two-day visit to China on April 21 during which he will hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as both countries grapple with a host of issues, including Beijing's continuous attempts to block efforts to list Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist".

Gokhale will be visiting China for regular consultations, the Indian Embassy here said on April 20.

He is due to meet China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 22. His schedule here is being worked out, it said.

The visit of Gokhale, previously India's Ambassador to China before he took over as Foreign Secretary last year, is taking place amid close engagement between India and China following the February 14 Pulawama terror attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

related news

Following the suicide attack, the US, the UK and France moved a proposal under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist".

China stalled it for the fourth time by putting a technical hold on the resolution, a move India termed as disappointing.

China, while saying that the matter moved towards settlement, firmly opposed the issue to be taken up by the UNSC and instead wanted it to be resolved by the UN's 1267 committee on counter terrorism.

Beijing also accused the US of attempting to scuttle the resolution of the issue by taking it to the UNSC.

China considers Pakistan as an "all-weather friend" and has given Islamabad billions of dollars in aid to support its ailing economy.

Gokhale's visit also coincides with China holding its biggest international event the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) to showcase its trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in which the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While India is expected to skip the BRF meeting being held here from April 25-27, informed sources said there was no invitation from China to the leadership of India or at the Ministerial level to attend event.

Asked whether India would attend the event Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri told state-run Global Times last month "above all, connectivity initiatives must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity of nations. No country can participate in an initiative that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Wang told the media here on Friday that 37 heads of state government and representatives from 150 countries and international organisations had confirmed their participation for the event.

Wang also said the differences over the BRI would not come in the way of the development of India-China relations and Beijing is preparing for a Wuhan-style summit meeting this year.

Asked if India's opposition to the BRI would undermine the new momentum generated by last year's informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wang said the two leaders had a very successful meeting at Wuhan last year.

"Particularly they have established mutual trust between the leadership and they jointly planned for the future of improvement and strengthening of China-India relations.

"After the Wuhan summit, we see all areas or progress between the two countries and we have bright prospect for this relationship. We are now preparing for the next summit of our leaders," he said without specifying any time line.

He also urged India to reconsider its stand on the BRI economic project, saying it had nothing to do with sovereignty issues.

"One of our differences is how to look at the BRI. The Indian side has their concerns. We understand that and that is why we have stated clearly on many occasions that the BRI including the CPEC is only an economic initiative and it does not target any third country and has nothing to do with the sovereign and territorial disputes left from history between any two countries," he said.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #China #India #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav and de Kock stabalise ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

The Week That Wasn’t: Election Commission Under Huge Criticism

From Politically Loaded Acronyms to Allowing Defections, '19 LS Polls ...

'Mental Hai Kya' Makers Respond to Indian Psychiatric Society Accusati ...

Nearly 16% of Gujarat Candidates For LS Polls Facing Criminal Cases: R ...

Premier League Alters Fixtures For Liverpool and Tottenham After Dutch ...

Reporters Project: Yadav Vs Yadav Battle In Uttar Pradesh

Leonardo Da Vinci's Iconic Mona Lisa Did Not Suffer From A Thyroid Pro ...

Neymar Could Make His Return From Injury Against Monaco, Says PSG Coac ...

PM Modi Suffers From Phobia of Losing Elections, He Wants Victory by D ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.