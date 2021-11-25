MARKET NEWS

Foreign ministers of India, Russia, China to hold talks on Friday

The three foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on regional issues of mutual interests including the situation in Afghanistan.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
(File image: EAM S Jaishankar with China's Wang Yi)

(File image: EAM S Jaishankar with China's Wang Yi)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's will hold talks in the virtual format on November 26.

The meeting, being held under the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral framework, will be chaired by Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“The 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Republic of India, and People's Republic of China will be held in digital video-conference format on November 26,” it said.



“The foreign ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation including exchange of views on various regional and international issues of importance,” the MEA said in a statement.

India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of the trilateral in Moscow in September last year.

Following Friday's meeting, Jaishankar will pass on the chairmanship of the RIC to the Chinese foreign minister for the next one year.

 

Tags: #China #Foreign Ministers #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #Russia
first published: Nov 25, 2021 06:57 pm

