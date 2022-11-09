Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Russia’s Sergey Lavrov; urges negotiations to end war

Amid growing expectations in the West that India’s good relations with both Russia and the US, and European leaders, could play a significant role in bringing an early end to the nine-month-old Ukraine war, India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday urging for a return to negotiations to find a quick resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Jaishankar had argued about the conflict’s negative impact on the interdependent global economy, especially on the Global South — the developing and under-developed countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The countries, he argued, had already struggled for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were struggling to put their economies back on track when the impact of the Ukraine war hit them.

They are feeling “this pain very acutely,” said the Indian foreign minister to Lavrov. While asking for a return to “dialogue and diplomacy” Jaishankar said India was on the side of “peace, respect, international law, and for support for the UN Charter.”

The visiting minister also offered India’s assistance in issues related to food grains and fertilizer shipments, and support for any initiative that de-risks the global economy.

While calling for early peace through negotiations, as is the stated position of India since the Ukraine war started in end-February as well as in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to the Russian President at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in September that this was not an era of war, the consistent public articulation of its policy is also aimed at assuring the West that despite its close bilateral links with Russia, India was trying to use it to give some sage advice to its Russian friend and strategic ally.

India had recently used its influence successfully to convince Russia to return to the agreement to allow food grains from Ukraine to reach the world and to desist from bombing nuclear sites in the war-torn country.

While this may have addressed concerns of the western audience about its role in the conflict and re-established its position as a responsible global player, Jaishankar also took the opportunity to safeguard and pursue India’s own interests.

He justified India buying cheap Russian oil by stressing that his government would continue with the purchases to cater to Indian customers.

India imports more than 85 percent of its oil from external sources.

The Russian share, which was only around 0.2 percent of India’s needs in March this year, has now shot up to 22 percent, making it the main source for India’s oil purchases. This is even more than Iraq, which supplies 20 percent, and Saudi Arabia 16 percent, of India’s oil imports.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Allen, who is scheduled to visit India soon to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership, said the proposed cap on Russian oil price by the West would help large consumers like China and India get better prices from Moscow for the oil that they have been buying.

Apart from ensuring steady supply of oil and fertilizer from Russia, another key issue that was on Jaishankar’s agenda was to assess whether the long war could affect Russian supply of arms and military spares to India.

Though there is no clear danger of a war breaking out at the Indian frontiers, India has been engaged in a military stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for more than two years.

Though several rounds of negotiations between the two sides have succeeded in lowering tensions at the border and disengaging troops from some flash points, many unresolved areas along the LAC remain.

Before the Ukraine war Russia had assured India that despite its close ties with China, supply of arms and spares to India from Moscow would not be affected.

But the long conflict could have put the Russian production of weapons in a difficult position, as there have been reports of Russia scouting for arms supply from North Korea, Iran and elsewhere.

Following his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar was satisfied that the time-tested defence relationship continues to perform smoothly. The Russian foreign minister spoke of military and technical cooperation between the two sides, including joint production of weapons.

The Russian foreign minister briefed his Indian counterpart about the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and argued that though Moscow was open to negotiations, Ukraine was urged by the US not to move to the talks table to maintain the West’s domination of the existing global order.

However, domestic political developments in the US, particularly the possibility of the Republicans doing well in the mid-term polls, have raised doubts on whether Washington’s robust support to Ukraine in the ongoing war could continue.

Senior US officials who visited Kyiv recently had advised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up his earlier stand and agree to talk with Putin.

However, Ukraine’s insistence that the precondition for the talks was linked to Russia agreeing to vacate all the Ukrainian territory under its control, has made the possibility of negotiations a non-starter.

Perhaps, the possibility of a return of Donald Trump at America’s next election and a hamstrung Joe Biden presidency for the rest of its term, could force Zelenskyy to adopt a more flexible and realistic stand to resolve the Ukraine conflict without further losses.

However, contrary to predictions, the fight for the control of the US Congress is too close to call. The outcome of the polls may not only decide Biden’s future but also that of the ongoing war in Ukraine.