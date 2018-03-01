Foreign exchange earnings from tourism up by 9% in January

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in January this year registered an increase of 9.9 percent as compared to last year, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said during January, FEEs were Rs 17,725 crore as compared to Rs 16,135 crore in January 2017 and Rs 13,671 crore in January 2016.

"The growth rate in FEEs in rupee terms in January 2018 over January 2017 was 9.9 per cent, compared to the growth of 18 per cent in January 2017 over January 2016," the statement said.