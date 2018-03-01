App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 28, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism up by 9% in January

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in January this year registered an increase of 9.9 percent as compared to last year, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in January this year registered an increase of 9.9 percent as compared to last year, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said during January, FEEs were Rs 17,725 crore as compared to Rs 16,135 crore in January 2017 and Rs 13,671 crore in January 2016.

"The growth rate in FEEs in rupee terms in January 2018 over January 2017 was 9.9 per cent, compared to the growth of 18 per cent in January 2017 over January 2016," the statement said.

 

tags #Economy #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC