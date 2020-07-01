Force Motors supplies 1,000 new 'Traveller Ambulances' to Andhra Pradesh

Force Motors on Wednesday said it has supplied over 1,000 new 'Traveller Ambulances' to the Andhra Pradesh government to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

These ambulances include 130 advanced life support ambulances, 282 basic life support ambulances and over 656 mobile medical units that will significantly upgrade the healthcare infrastructure, improve reach and reduce response time, the company said in a statement.

The mobile medical units delivered to the Andhra Pradesh government are also equipped with COVID-19 screening facilities and can be accessed by the citizens by dialling 104, it added.

Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia said:"The ongoing pandemic has suddenly highlighted the inadequacies in our healthcare system. It is very heartening to see that local administrations and state governments are responding quickly by upgrading their public health delivery systems."

The company said all of its ambulances comply with all the provisions of the recently introduced National Ambulance Code.

The Dr Abhay Firodia Group has also earmarked Rs 25 crore to support various COVID-19 relief activities by supporting upgradation of healthcare infrastructure and facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities that have treated over 10 lakh patients during the lockdown period, the statement said.