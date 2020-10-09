Forbes India Rich List 2020: A look at 5 wealthiest women and their net worth

Renowned businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been recognised in the Forbes India Rich List 2020. Ranked at number 27, she is the highest percentage gainer, not just in women's list but also amongst the 100 richest persons listed by Forbes.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The 67-year-old chairperson of Biocon added $2.22 billion to her wealth, taking her net worth to $4.6 billion in 2020, from $2.38 billion in 2019. It marked the highest gain in percentage terms at 93.28 percent among India's 100 richest persons.

Savitri Jindal

However, in terms of being the richest woman, Savitri Jindal took the lead. Ranked at number 19, the 70-year-old chairperson of multibillion-dollar conglomerate OP Jindal Group saw her wealth rise from $5.8 billion in 2019 to $6.6 billion in 2020. This means her wealth rose by $0.8 billion or 13.8 percent from 2019.

Vinod Rai Gupta (centre)

Savitri Jindal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were followed by Vinod Rai Gupta of Havells India, who was ranked at number 40. The 75-year-old woman is the only woman on the list who saw her net worth decline. However, the decline was a marginal $0.45 billion or 11.25 percent. Her wealth declined to $3.55 billion in 2020 from $4 billion in 2019.

Leena Gandhi Tewari

The next woman in Forbes 100 Richest India list was Leena Gandhi Tewari, who was ranked at number 47. The 63-year-old chairperson of USV Private Limited saw a gain of $1.08 billion in her net worth in 2020. Her wealth increased to $3 billion from $1.92 billion in 2019, a 56.25 percent gain.

Mallika Srinivasan

Mallika Srinivasan followed Tewari in the 100 richest Indians’ list. The 60-year-old Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited was ranked at number 58. She saw her net worth grow to $2.45 billion in 2019 from $2.1 billion in 2020.