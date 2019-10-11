Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani dominates; find out the net worth of top-10 business tycoons

Forbes released the 2019 India Rich list which is compiled using data from shareholding and financial information obtained from families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and Indian regulatory agencies. The total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 Rich List decreased by 8% to $452 billion from a year ago. Find out the wealth of the top-10 Indian businessmen here. *Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. (Image: Reuters)