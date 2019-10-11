App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani dominates; find out the net worth of top-10 business tycoons

The overall wealth of business honchos on the 2019 Rich List declined by 8% to $452 billion from the year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
1/11

Forbes released the 2019 India Rich list which is compiled using data from shareholding and financial information obtained from families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and Indian regulatory agencies. The total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 Rich List decreased by 8% to $452 billion from a year ago. Find out the wealth of the top-10 Indian businessmen here. *Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. (Image: Reuters)

Kumar Birla | Chairman, Aditya Birla Group | Net worth: $12.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Rank 10 | Kumar Birla | Chairman, Aditya Birla Group | Net worth: $9.6 billion (Image: Reuters)

Lakshmi Mittal | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: $10.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Rank 9 | Lakshmi Mittal | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: $10.5 billion (Image: Reuters)

Godrej family | Godrej Group | Net worth: $14 billion (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | Godrej family | Godrej Group | Net worth: $12 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Radhakishan Damani | Founder, Avenue Supermarts | Net worth: $14.3 billion (Image: PTI)
5/11

Rank 7 | Radhakishan Damani | Founder, Avenue Supermarts | Net worth: $14.3 billion (Image: PTI)

Rank 6 | Shiv Nadar | Founder and Chairman, HCL Technologies | Net Worth: $14.4 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)
6/11

Rank 6 | Shiv Nadar | Founder and Chairman, HCL Technologies | Net Worth: $14.4 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation)

Rank 5 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: $14.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Rank 5 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: $14.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $ 9.8 billion | Donation: Rs 36 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/11

Rank 4 | Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $15 billion (Image: Forbes/Vikas Khot)

Hinduja Brothers | Hinduja Group | Net worth: $18 billion (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Rank 3 | Hinduja Brothers | Hinduja Group | Net worth: $15.6 billion (Image: Reuters)

10. Gautam Adani | Founder and Chairman, Adani Group | Net Worth: $15.7 billion | (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Rank 2 | Gautam Adani | Founder and Chairman, Adani Group | Net Worth: $15.7 billion | (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Net worth: $51.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Forbes India Rich List #India #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.