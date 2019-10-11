Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani dominates; find out the net worth of top-10 business tycoons

The overall wealth of business honchos on the 2019 Rich List declined by 8% to $452 billion from the year ago period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Forbes released the 2019 India Rich list which is compiled using data from shareholding and financial information obtained from families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and Indian regulatory agencies. The total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 Rich List decreased by 8% to $452 billion from a year ago. Find out the wealth of the top-10 Indian businessmen here. *Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 10 | Kumar Birla | Chairman, Aditya Birla Group | Net worth: $9.6 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Lakshmi Mittal | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: $10.5 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Godrej family | Godrej Group | Net worth: $12 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Radhakishan Damani | Founder, Avenue Supermarts | Net worth: $14.3 billion (Image: PTI) 6/11 Rank 6 | Shiv Nadar | Founder and Chairman, HCL Technologies | Net Worth: $14.4 billion (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation) 7/11 Rank 5 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: $14.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $15 billion (Image: Forbes/Vikas Khot) 9/11 Rank 3 | Hinduja Brothers | Hinduja Group | Net worth: $15.6 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Gautam Adani | Founder and Chairman, Adani Group | Net Worth: $15.7 billion | (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Net worth: $51.4 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 11, 2019 02:28 pm