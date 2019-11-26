App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For the first time, Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day

A campaign on fundamental duties would begin in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, as part of a nation-wide drive, that will culminate on April 14 next year on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Srinagar, J&K
File image of Srinagar, J&K

Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26 for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which ended the J&K Constitution that was in place since 1957.

All institutions including government offices will read out the Preamble to the Constitution at 11 am followed by a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), J&K, Subash C Chhibber said.

Divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of the departments and heads of all police formations should ensure that all subordinate offices read out the Preamble along with the pledge, the officer said.

"To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitise people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, November 26 is being observed as Constitution Day. This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution," he said in an order issued by the government.

A campaign on fundamental duties would begin in the union territory on November 26, as part of a nation-wide drive, that will culminate on April 14 next year on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and heads of all police formations are advised to chalk out month-wise calendar of activities to be undertaken, the order stated.

November 26 has a unique historical significance as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of the country as a republic.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

