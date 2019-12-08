App
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

The official said 28 flights, including those for the armed forces, were scheduled at the airport for Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were cancelled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. “All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Sunday and no flight operations took place,” an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said.

“The airlines took the decision to cancel all flights because of very poor visibility caused by heavy fog in the valley,” the official said.

Flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past three days.

On Friday, several flights were cancelled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley on Sunday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to motorists.

First Published on Dec 8, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

