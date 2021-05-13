For priority group, Covaxin vaccine stock remaining for 3 days, Covishield for 2 days: Delhi Govt

Representational image

The vaccine bulletin released by the Delhi government on May 13 showed the Covaxin vaccine stock remaining for three days, whereas, the Covishield stock was available for two days for the priority group.

The priority group includes all citizens aged above 45, along with all healthcare and other frontline workers.

For the non-priority group, there is no Covaxin stock available. The existing jabs are to be prioritised for the second dose of the 45-plus age group.

The Delhi government's bulletin, however, showed that the Covishield stock for the non-priority group - those aged between 18-44 - would last for eight days.

Since May 1, the vaccination drive in India was liberalised, with the states being allowed to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers in addition to the doses that would be supplied to them by the Centre.

Till date, Delhi has 43,20,490 vaccine doses, and has administered 40,28,800 out of the same. Over 32 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose, and around 9.65 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with the second jab as well.

On May 12, a total of 62,205 beneficiaries were administered with the first dose and 12,423 persons with the second dose of the vaccine.

For the priority group, the government is currently operating 272 vaccination centres in Delhi. A total of 353 vaccination centres have also been setup for the 18-44 age group.

Delhi is among the states/union territories where the inoculation drive is still underway for the non-priory group. Some of the states, including Maharashtra - the state worst-affected by the second COVID-19 wave - has paused the immunisation drive for the 18-44 group to prioritise the doses for the 45-plus group.