For partnership between India and US, 'even the sky is not the limit', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the US, the two biggest democracies of the world, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity as he asserted that for the partnership between the two countries, "even the sky is not the limit".

Modi made the remarks during a joint press conference with President Biden after their one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks at the White House.

"For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. "I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world," he added.

"Today holds a special significance in the history of India-US relations. Today's discussions and important decisions taken by us open a new chapter in our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

Modi said that India and America are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

He said that during his talks with President Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross border terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region is our shared priority. "We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world," he added, amid China's aggressive behaviour in the strategic region.

"We have also decided that like trusted partners the US and India will prepare a reliable, secure, resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties," Modi said.

Noting that the countries in the Global South have been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, the prime minister said it is essential for all countries to unite to solve these problems. "We are fully prepared to contribute in whatever way we can to the restoration of peace," Modi said.

On the decision to build engines by General Electrics through technology transfer, he said it is a landmark agreement and it will open new opportunities for jobs in both countries. "It will be a new dimension to our defence partnership in the future."

Modi said the US-India partnership in trade and investment is not only important for both countries but also for the global economy. "Today, the US is the biggest trade partner of India. We have decided to give closure to pending issues related to trade and begin a new start," he said.

He said that during his talks with Biden both sides agreed that governments, businesses and academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership.

Modi said he was deeply touched by the warm and gracious welcome at the White House and was looking forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in the times to come.

"The presence of such a large number of Indians in the White House is testimony to the fact that Indian-Americans are the real strength of our relationship," he said, referring to the presence of a huge gathering of Indian-Americans in South Lawn.

He welcomed the decision by the US to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to further deepen these ties.

On his part, Biden said the partnership between the US and India is "among most consequential in world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic in any time in history." Biden underscored how the two countries were cooperating on issues such as the climate, health care and space, saying "together, we are unlocking shared future of world what I believed to be unlimited potential."

The day began with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeting Prime Minister Modi for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn. The two national anthems were played along with a 21-gun salute to the visiting leader.