For justice, employment, your vote only for Mahagathbandhan: Rahul Gandhi to Bihar voters

The polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.
As polling began for the first phase of the Bihar elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan’ for "justice, employment and farmers-workers."
"This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance),” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Bihar polls are being held in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.
इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए
आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए।बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020