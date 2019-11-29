For India to grow at a sustained pace, tech and innovation have to become all pervasive: Harsh Vardhan

Highlighting the country's progress, Vardhan said India is aggressively working towards establishing itself as a leader in industrialisation and technological development.
For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
Highlighting the country's progress, Vardhan said India is aggressively working towards establishing itself as a leader in industrialisation and technological development.
The government, he said, has a strong focus on science and technology, realising that it is a key driver of long-term economic growth.
Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian scientists to rise up to the challenges and provide solutions to improve the lives of the common man, Vardhan said creating a new eco-system of innovation and technology led entrepreneurship has become a national movement.
"For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development," he said.
Vardhan also launched the 2nd Call for Proposal for Joint Applied Research under the India-Korea Future Strategy Group.The India-Korea Future Strategy Group was created in July 2018 by the two governments to expand and enhance cooperation in applied science and commercialisation of industrial innovation for purposes of promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life.