For 7th day, Nagaland reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Nagaland for the seventh consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 235 patients recuperated from the disease and 96 new infections pushed the tally to 23,562, a health department official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 79.88 per cent from 79.20 per cent on Friday.

As many as 18,822 people have recovered from the infection in the northeastern state.

'At least 96 positive cases detected today - 38 Kohima, 26 Dimapur, 20 Mokokchung, 4 each in Tuensang and Zunheboto, 2 each in Mon and Phek districts,' State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland now has 3,633 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Demise of three COVID-19 patients in Dimapur district increased the death toll in the state to 448, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether, 659 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, 2,06,708 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Nagaland, Dr Kikon said.

As of Friday, 2,80,865 people have been inoculated in the state, including 54,690 who have received the second dose, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.