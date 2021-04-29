Footballer Sunil Chhetri to give access to his Twitter account to some 'real-life captains' to spread COVID-19 information

In a short video, Sunil Chhetri talked about people who have come forward to come to help others during difficult coronavirus times. (File image)

Indian football team captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri has announced that his Twitter account’s access will be given to a few “real-life captains” who are doing extraordinary works during the COVID-19 pandemic to spread important information among the public.

Chhetri posted a short video on the social media platform on April 29, talking about the ongoing pandemic situation, where lakhs of people are infected and thousands are dying every day amid shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and other life-saving supplies.

“Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering, loss all around us is depressing and tragic,” he said.

The 36-year-old footballer further talked about people who have come forward to help others during difficult coronavirus times and said that they give him hope and motivation, and added that he wanted to join them.



Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz

— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

In this effort, he will give access to his Twitter account to a few such people so that important information can be amplified and help can be provided.

“Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped - helped each other, helped complete strangers. Guys, we all need to participate, no matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people, there are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work. You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join. I want to give access to my Twitter account to a few of these captains so that their information, important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I’m on your team,” Chhetri said in the 57-second video.

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the country, social media platforms have become an important tool where the issues being faced by the public are being amplified. The platforms are being widely used to request oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients across the country and share information about their availability.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 29. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.