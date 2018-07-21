App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Football will be promoted in Puducherry: Kiran Bedi

A trophy-"Puducherry Collector Cup" would be instituted and a tournament for various institutions would be conducted, she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said football will be promoted in the Union Territory by conducting tournaments frequently.

A trophy-"Puducherry Collector Cup" would be instituted and a tournament for various institutions would be conducted, she said in a release here.

Bedi witnessed a football match at the Government Higher Secondary School at Alankuppam village in Kalapet Assembly constituency during her weekend visit.

The Lt Governor said a tournament would be held to culminate with the finals on January 12, coinciding with the birth anniversary of saint-philosopher Swami Vivekananda, adding events would be conducted on a regular basis.

She further said traders in Puducherry can come forward to sponsor trophies to encourage the game.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Football #Kiran Bedi #Pondicherry #Puducherry

