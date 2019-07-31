App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Food does not have religion, it is religion: Zomato shuts up bigotry after customer seeks non-Muslim rider

On July 30 night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are a few things that cut across religious lines -- music, sports and food. In fact, food delivery platform Zomato goes a step further to say, "Food is a religion". And we agree.

To give you context, a Jabalpur resident on Tuesday night tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN ," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."

In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

Zomato tackled it like a pro- and their response is winning the internet. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider.

related news

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Zomato's response won it many admirers.

Former Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted: "Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you."

Goyal had, in an internal message to his team at Zomato, applauded the customer team for "upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)".

Sources said he told his team that they should not succumb to any demands of a customer, partner, or even an employee, on racial grounds or grounds of any form of diversity.

Meanwhile, Zomato is winning admirers by the hour for their stand, and rightly so.




First Published on Jul 31, 2019 01:00 pm

