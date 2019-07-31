Food does not have religion, it is religion: Zomato shuts up bigotry after customer seeks non-Muslim rider

There are a few things that cut across religious lines -- music, sports and food. In fact, food delivery platform Zomato goes a step further to say, "Food is a religion". And we agree.

To give you context, a Jabalpur resident on Tuesday night tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN ," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."



In a series of tweets, Amit Shukla also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.Zomato tackled it like a pro- and their response is winning the internet. "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019



Former Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted: "Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you."

Goyal had, in an internal message to his team at Zomato, applauded the customer team for "upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)".

Sources said he told his team that they should not succumb to any demands of a customer, partner, or even an employee, on racial grounds or grounds of any form of diversity.



Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal ! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. More power to u!! @ZomatoIN@Zomato I hope larger corporations who in the past haven’t had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn! https://t.co/TEdME0y0d3

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 31, 2019



Well done zomato. Will order tonight from zomato to celebrate this response. #Zomato https://t.co/uQoJRaWOb8

— Alok Kumar Singh (@alok_vicky) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Zomato is winning admirers by the hour for their stand, and rightly so.