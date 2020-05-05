App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Follow sanitation protocols for well-being of all: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tells people

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, emphasised the importance of following sanitation protocols for the well-being of one and all.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday made another appeal to people to wash hands frequently to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, emphasised the importance of following sanitation protocols for the well-being of one and all.

"Hands are one of the most common ways through which #COVID19 virus spreads from one person to other. On #WorldHandHygineDay, appeal everyone to wash your hands frequently follow the strict sanitation protocol for the well-being of your near & dear ones and the community at large," he tweeted.

Hours after Assembly proceedings were suspended in mid-March owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Patnaik, along with other leaders, had demonstrated proper hand-washing techniques at washbasins installed on the premises of the House.

World Hand Hygiene Day is observed across the globe every year on May 5.

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #World Hand Hygiene Day

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.