Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid lockdown: Maharashtra CM to people amid concerns over new strain

Uddhav Thackeray in a virtual meeting with the industry leaders (Image: Twitter/@CMO)

Asking people not to lower their guard against coronavirus in view of the new Omicron variant detected in South Africa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state cannot afford to have another lockdown and in order to avoid it, everyone must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

He also asked the state authorities to take necessary steps on a war footing to protect citizens from the new variant without waiting for the Centre’s directives in this regard.

"Saying 'kuch nahi hota yaar' (nothing will happen) won’t do at all," he said. Speaking virtually during a meeting of divisional commissioners and district collectors to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the threat of the new strain, Thackeray, who is recuperating at a city hospital following a spine surgery, said Maharashtra had tackled both the COVID-19 waves well.

"The challenge of the new variant Omicron and its severity will also have to be tackled by the administration in Mumbai and rest of the state. If the virus spreads again, we can’t afford steps like a lockdown. If that is to be avoided, COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must. Regular use of face mask, avoiding crowd, maintaining physical distancing, have to be followed," he said.

The process of vaccinating people needs to be expedited and international as well as domestic air travellers need to be monitored, he said. "Steps should be taken up on a war footing without waiting for the central government’s directives," the chief minister told the authorities, while also asking them to take action against those who violate the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Thackeray also called for carrying out fire audit of hospitals, and ensuring availability of medical oxygen and medicines in the state. Members of the state COVID task force also took part in the meeting.