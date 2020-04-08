App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Focusing on supply of essentials to communities most affected by COVID-19 lockdown: Tata Motors

The company has so far provided over 25,000 packets of cooked meals and over 5,000 grocery kits (ration) to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers, among others as part of the initiative, Tata Motors said in a release.

Tata Motors on April 8 said it is focusing on the supply of essentials to the communities most affected the COVID-19 lockdown, facilitating production of protective gears and medical kits to curb spread of COVID-19 as part of its CSR initiative.

The company has so far provided over 25,000 packets of cooked meals and over 5,000 grocery kits (ration) to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers, among others as part of the initiative, Tata Motors said in a release.

In addition to this, the company has established two helpline numbers for temporary and contractual workmen for food related requests in Lucknow and is providing water to 19 police stations and traffic police in Pune, it said.

Tata Motors also said it has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to distribute food packets and personal protective kits to truck drivers visiting companies “Saarthi Aaram Kendra (SAK)” in Narsapura (near Bengaluru) and Bawal (near Gurugram).

Besides, the company is supporting and assisting self-help groups to manufacture home-made certified masks and sanitisers for distribution across hospitals, vendors, health-workers, police stations, army personnel and in communities around the company's plants.

Till date, the company has enabled the manufacturing of 17,000 home-made certified masks, it said, adding that it has also facilitated N95 masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment kits that are being distributed to municipal hospitals.

Further, it has conducted health check-ups and provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Belur, Dharwad, it said.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health #India #lockdown #Tata Motors

