Focus on digital financial inclusion, remittance cost at Kolkata G20 meeting

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20, scheduled to be held in Kolkata from January 9-11, will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, a top official said Sunday.

The three-day event will also feature symposiums, exhibitions and a domestic outreach programme on digital financial literacy involving over 1,800 students from various schools, he said.

"The symposiums will deliberate on unlocking the digital financial inclusion infrastructure and the policy perspective," said Chanchal Sarkar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs.

"The focus of the meeting will be on the digital financial inclusion principles, reduction of remitance costs and finance availability for SMEs," Sarkar told reporters here.

He said that 12 international speakers will attend the G20 meeting in Kolkata, but did not elaborate on the same.

Sarkar also said institutions like NABARD will highlight the rural area coverage of innovative financial products and services during the meeting.